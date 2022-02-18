Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Sunday, Feb. 20
25th IRIS Pancake Breakfast and Bingo Bash• 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, ham, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Cost $9 for adults and older youths and $4 for ages 8 and under. Breakfast 8 a.m. to 12 noon. Bingo 1-4 p.m. Silent auction 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Bake sale 8 a.m. until sold out.
Bethlehem Academy fundraiser breakfast• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., American Legion Post 149, 101 Main St, Morristown. Pancakes, french toast, biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, omelet eggs. hash browns, ham, bacon sausage, juice, milk, and coffee. All you can eat. Cost: $10 adults and teens, $4 children, free preschool and younger. Proceeds go to Bethlehem Academy junior class parents post prom fundraiser.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Feb. 21
Rice County Public Health WIC• 8 a.m., WIC office opened for scheduled appointments only.
Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Outdoor camp for kindergarten through fifth graders. Bring a lunch and snacks and dress for the weather. Masks are required when inside the building. Costs are supplemented by generous donors. Suggested fee is $50 per person. Preregistration required. Optional child care from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program• 9:30-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. See snow in a whole new way as you conduct snow experiments. For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $5 for members, $10 for non-members. Preregistration required. Masks are required for indoor events.
Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Government Services Building, 320 NW 3rd St, Faribault. Vaccines for children and adults who are uninsured, on Medical Assistance or insurance doesn’t cover. Vaccines subject to availability. A donation of $21.22 requested, but not required. Appointment recommended, call 507-332-6111. Walk-ins accepted. Visit Rice County Public Health website for info on vaccine clinics.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken Wings both bone-in and boneless with various Sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 507-334-3434
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Chili and Toastie dog
Wednesday, Feb. 23
FHS Class of 63 Lunch• 12 p.m., Faribault High School Class of 63 will meet at The Sawmill, 28 NW 3rd St. All classmates in the area are encouraged to attend. Spouses/guests invited. Call and invite others that may not have email or read the paper. Questions please call 507-334-5738.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Dinner at the Eagles• 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Food is being served to dine in or to take out. Check out our Facebook page for menu and prices.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth, ages 18 and under eat free, adult meals for $3.50. Meals are not served on non-school days.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Pantry Food Shelf distribution.
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order burgers, Philly cheese steak sandwiches and chicken strips. All with fried potatoes or tater tots.
Friday, Feb. 25
Friday Fish Fry• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Baked of Fried Cod, or Shrimp. All dinners will include augratin potatoes or french fries, coleslaw, and bread and butter.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Sunday, Feb. 27
Concert of the Merner Concert Series• 1 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Flutist Linda Chatterton and harpist Rachel Brandwein will be performing the second concert of the Merner Concert Series. Tickets for the concert and the remaining 2 concerts can be purchased at the door for $20 or single concert for $10. Masks will be required.
