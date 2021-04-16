Allina Health announced Friday that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments to patients ages 50 and above without medical conditions, in addition to those who were previously eligible. For more information, visit allinahealth.org.
At this time, patients do not need to reach out to Allina Health. It will reach out to patients in eligible groups to schedule vaccine appointments through email, phone and letters.
“Allina Health is proud to have vaccinated more than 120,000 patients with at least one dose of vaccine,” said John Misa, MD and chief medical officer for Allina Health Group. “We are honored to be able to provide this crucial protection to our patients and communities.” Misa added, “As we see our COVID-19 numbers start to rise again, we encourage all people to continue to practice important public health measures like masking and distancing.”
Allina Health has a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine that it receives from the government on a weekly basis. Demand remains high and continues to exceed our capacity. We are scheduling appointments as quickly as our vaccine supply allows.
To ensure fairness, Allina use a computer to randomly select the order in which patients are contacted. It may take several weeks to complete invitations to patients in the 50 and above group.
For additional information, visit allinahealth.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccines.