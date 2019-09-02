Cannon Valley Cleaning

The Faribault Chamber and the Ambassadors recently welcomed new member, Matt Fuller of Cannon Valley Cleaning. Cannon Valley Cleaning, a full-service residential and commercial cleaning company, is located at 1904 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Reach them at 507-491-8004. (Photo courtesy of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce)

