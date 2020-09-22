The public is invited to the annual Pregnancy Options Gala Oct. 10 at the Faribault Eagles, 2020 Grant St. NW. There is no cost to attend but reservations must be made by Oct. 2 by calling 507-332-7644. Seating is limited so call early to ensure your spot.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. with a turkey dinner served at 6 p.m. A program featuring international speaker of life and advocate for the family Keith Tucci will begin at 7 p.m.
All are invited to join Pregnancy Options for this life affirming evening out during these challenging times.