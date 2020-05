The Faribault Branch of the American Association of University Women has worked for equity for women and girls for 95 years. It celebrated that anniversary at its February meeting. The meeting turned out to be its last gathering of its 2019-20 program year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. AAUW also postponed its used book sale until the spring of 2021 because of the pandemic. Club President Pauline Schreiber, Diane Hagan and May Bottke hold the tray of cupcakes with “95” on them. Around them, standing, left to right, are Kathryn Speulda, Gloria Olson, Sayaka Yamazski, Kathy Larson, Pat Rice, Pat Fuchs and RuthAnn Marsh; seated, Mary Lillquist, Emily Nesvold and Carol Quail. (Photo provided)