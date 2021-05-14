Painting volunteers are being sought by the Rice County Historical Society to help paint the Pleasant Valley, one-room schoolhouse located on its museum ground at the east end of the county fairgrounds.
The work was begun last summer by volunteers, RCHS Board members Pat O’Connor and Dennis Blackmer. More volunteers are needed to help them complete the job this summer. They start at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, but will continue throughout the summer. If interested, call at 507-332-2121.
Fair Volunteers Needed: The museum offers other volunteer opportunities and is always looking for new volunteers. During this summer's Rice County Fair, Wednesday, July 21 through Sunday, July 25, the Rice County Historical Society will have the schoolhouse, church, cabin, pioneer barn, and Heritage and Harvest halls, as well as main museum, open to the public. Volunteers to supervise those buildings during the fair are needed. Shifts are: noon to 4 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. No experience is needed.
Anyone interested in helping paint the schoolhouse, volunteer at the fair or learn of other volunteer opportunities, can call the RCHS Museum at 507-334-2121.