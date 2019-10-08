Court St. Anne 1840, Catholic Daughters of Christ the King Church in Medford will be distributing gummy bears from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Faribault Hy-Vee to support Minnesota Habitat for Humanity.
Gummy bears help support Habitat
Most Popular
Articles
- Two local men charged with meth sale, other drug violations
- Firefighters honor duo for life-saving efforts
- Donna Dahl
- Faribault looks to take a cue from Shakopee in business/education partnership
- GALLERY: Gray clouds take no toll on Falcons homecoming parade
- Bethlehem Academy announces 2019 Homecoming Court
- Ex-prison guard faces sex charge
- Proposed park would take advantage of scenic Straight
- Dennis Hensel
- Southbound I-35 concrete repairs Elko New Market to Faribault begin Friday
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.