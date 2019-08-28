A fundraiser is being planned for Elizabeth Sammons, a local woman who has crocheted hundreds of scarves for the homeless for years, and her husband Dustin. The two are in need of $60,000 to help cover hospital bills and expenses.
Sammons is waiting in the hospital for her second heart transplant (and a kidney). She has been in the hospital for over two months already and could wait much longer for a donor match. The recovery road is long. Sammons will be required to live in Rochester for three months following her transplant so that she will be close to her doctors and care team. Because of this, the couple's expenses are high and there are many items insurance does not cover.
The fundraiser is set from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault.
Walking taco dinner tickets are $15 for adults, children 12-6 are $10, Those 5 and under are free.
Silent auction. Live music by the Fradenbergs.
Can’t make it but want to help? Donate at www.gofundme.com/elizabethsammonshealingheart.