In accordance with a proclamation issued by the President, Governor Tim Walz today directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff, effective immediately, until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 to honor the service and sacrifice of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.
Individuals, businesses, and other organizations also are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor the officers who died following the insurrection at the United States Capitol.