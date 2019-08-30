The Faribault High School Distinguished Alumni Award committee invites nominations from the public for the fourth annual induction of outstanding graduates.
To be considered, a nominee must be a graduate of Faribault High School who graduated at least 10 years prior to the nomination and has attained high achievement in one or more of the following areas: personal or professional life, community service or humanitarian activities.
Find a nomination form by visiting faribault.k12.mn.us/alumni or emailing jfagerlund@charter.net. Nominations are due by Jan. 1, 2020.