The last Faribault Winter Farmers Market of the season will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Market vendors will setup under the carport between the Grandstand and the 4-H Building.
During the Stay at Home Minnesota order, farmers markets are considered an essential business that may stay open. Although the Faribault Winter Farmers Market is traditionally held at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault, Market Manager Tiffany Tripp decided the indoor space was too limited to assure six feet of physical distancing to keep everyone safe amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Minnesota Farmers’ Market Association website, “Farmers markets are encouraged to stay open. All possible protections should be taken. Food sampling is banned and should be immediately suspended. Plans to follow social distancing of six feet need to be in place. Hand-washing stations need to be available and utilized abundantly.”
Besides the new outdoor location, market-goers will see increased spacing between vendors, physical barrier (additional table) between vendors and customers to assure minimum six feet of spacing apart, numerous hand-washing stations for vendors and shoppers, no food sampling or no sale of food for onsite consumption.
Market-goers are urged to wash hands when they arrive and leave the market, be mindful of social distancing, make a list of what he/she is shopping for, grab only what they intend to take or allow the vendor to serve them, stay home if sick and order from vendors like CannonBelles Cheese, Dresow Family Farm, Get Bentz Farm, Graise Farm, Regeneration Farms, Santa Martha Café and The Greensted who accept pre-orders
Visit the Faribault Winter Farmers Facebook page for a complete list of vendors that will be at the market on Saturday and contact Tiffany Tripp at 507-491-8188 with any questions.