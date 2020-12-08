December may be the season of giving — but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood this holiday season.
Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Local donation places and times
Faribault
Wednesday, Dec. 16 — noon to 6 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Faribault, 902 17th St. SW.
Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 1 to 6 p.m. at Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church, 204 Second St. NW.
Morristown
Monday, Dec. 28 — noon to 6 p.m. at Morristown Community Center, 402 Division St. S.
Northfield
Friday, Dec. 18 — 2 to 8 p.m. at Imminent Brewing, 519 Division St. S.
Monday, Dec. 28 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northfield Area Family YMCA, 1501 Honeylocust Drive.
Wednesday, Dec. 30 — 1 to 7 p.m. at City Light Church, 2140 Hwy. 3 S.
Thursday, Dec. 31 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 418 Sumner St. E.
Blooming Prairie
Monday, Dec. 28 — 1 to 6 p.m. at City Center, 138 Highway S.
Owatonna
Friday, Dec. 18 — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Comfort Inn, 2345 43rd St. NW.
Monday, Dec. 21 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lowe’s Owatonna, 1280 21st Ave. N.
Monday, Dec. 28 — 1 to 7 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 815 E. University St.
Tuesday, Dec. 29 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Famous Dave’s Owatonna, 4355 W. Frontage Road.
Thursday, Dec. 31 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings Owatonna, 1100 Frontage Road.
COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which may help patients actively fighting the virus. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Donors who have had COVID-19 can sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.