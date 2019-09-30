Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov.Peggy Flanagan and the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota today invited young women from across the state to apply for open positions with the Young Women’s Cabinet of the Young Women’s Initiative of Minnesota.
The Young Women’s Cabinet of Minnesota currently has 22 vacancies to fill. Young women between the ages of 16 and 24, especially those from underrepresented communities, are invited to apply. Applications are available through the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor and will be accepted through Oct. 18.
“It’s my honor to elevate the leadership of young women from across Minnesota,” said Walz. “Every young woman in Minnesota deserves a bright future. Through this partnership, we ask young women directly what we can do better to improve opportunities in every community. “
The Young Women’s Cabinet is comprised of 32 young women and youth leaders representing the following communities: African American; African Immigrant; American Indian; Asian American/Pacific Islander; Disabilities; Greater Minnesota; Latinx; and LGBTQ. The Cabinet ensures that the efforts of the initiative stay grounded in the lived experiences of the young women and youth from each community, the community-specific challenges and solutions they identified, and guided by their leadership.
“Young women are leaders within and outside of their communities,” said LFlanagan. “The Young Women’s Initiative lifts up our future generation, especially those from underrepresented communities, by recognizing the power of their voices, stories, and ideas. The Initiative is a demonstration of our commitment to not only giving young women a seat at the table but centering them in our decisions to improve the lives of all Minnesotans.”
To apply, visit bit.ly/2nZ5qkm.