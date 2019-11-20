Faribault Public Works observing weather for 50 years

The National Weather Service last week presented the city of Faribault Department of Public Works with a 50-year honored institution award. Wastewater Treatment Plant staff have taken daily weather observations for the official climate record since Aug. 1, 1969. Pictured with Michelle Margraf, meteorologist - Observing Program leader (holding the award) are Todd Glende, Mike Palan, Matt Mensing, Chas Schroht, Steve McDowell and Henry Morgan. Public Works Director Travis Block is not pictured. Morgan got a special thank you from Margraf. He has taken weather records at the wastewater treatment plant for the past 45 years. (Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service)
