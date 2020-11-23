The Minnesota Commission of the Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing (MNCDHH) is hosting a virtual meet and greet with Darlene G. Zangara, Ph.D., Executive Director of MNCDHH on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Darlene will introduce herself, share some of MNCDHH's recent activities, describe her vision for the future, and answer any questions.
Darlene's first stop is Southeast Minnesota, including Rice and Steele counties. Darlene plans to virtually travel to every Minnesota region on Tuesdays over the next year. Register in advance at Traveling Tuesday: Southeast Minnesota.