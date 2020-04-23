Aa general election will be held in Rice County on Tuesday, Nov. 3 to elect candidates for the offices listed below.
The filing period for all offices begins at 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 19 and ends at 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 2.
The filing period for presidential elector candidates begins at 8 a.m., Tuesday May 19 and ends at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 for non-major political party candidates and independent candidates. The certification deadline for major political party presidential elector candidates is Aug. 24.
Note: Filing offices will be closed Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day, and Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day.
The place of filing for federal offices is the Office of the Secretary of State, State Office Building, Room 180, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul. The place of filing for state offices is with the Office of the Secretary of State or with the county auditor of the county in which the candidate resides.
Candidates may file in person or by mail, if the filing is received during the filing period. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is sent based on current law. Be aware that the Legislature and/or the governor may take actions that could affect some of these processes due to the COVID-19 situation.
FEDERAL OFFICES
Ten Presidential Electors
One United States Senator
One United States Representative for District 1
One United States Representative for District 2
STATE LEGISLATIVE OFFICES
One State Senator for District 20
One State Senator for District 24
One State Representative for District 20B
One State Representative for District 24B
JUDICIAL OFFICES
Candidates for judicial office may file either with the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State or with the County Auditor in the county where the candidate resides. A Candidate filing for one of the Minnesota Court of Appeals seats that has been designated for one of the congressional districts must be a resident of that congressional district.
Supreme Court
One Associate Justice for Seat 4 (Paul Thissen)
Court of Appeals
Appellate offices are elected statewide. Where designated, candidates must reside in the congressional district listed for at least one year.
One Court of Appeals Judge for Seat 3 (Carol A. Hooten) 2nd Congressional District
One Court of Appeals Judge for Seat 9 (Randall J. Slieter) 7th Congressional District
One Court of Appeals Judge for Seat 13 (Jeanne M. Cochran) 6th Congressional District
One Court of Appeals Judge for Seat 15 (Kevin G. Ross) 3rd Congressional District
Third Judicial District
One Third District Court Judge for Seat 4 (Jacob C. Allen)
One Third District Court Judge for Seat 6 (Karen R. Duncan)
One Third District Court Judge for Seat 7 (Mary Carroll Leahy)
One Third District Court Judge for Seat 14 (Kevin Anthony Lund)
One Third District Court Judge for Seat 17 (Christopher A. Neisen)
One Third District Court Judge for Seat 19 (Matthew J. Opat)
One Third District Court Judge for Seat 20 (Jodi L. Williamson)
One Third District Court Judge for Seat 22 (Jeffrey M. Johnson)
COUNTY OFFICES
Candidates for the following offices file with the Property Tax & Elections Director at the Elections Department located at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 3rd Street NW, Faribault.
County Offices
One County Commissioner for Commissioner District 1
One County Commissioner for Commissioner District 2
One County Commissioner for Commissioner District 5
One Supervisor for Soil & Water Conservation District 1
One Supervisor for Soil & Water Conservation District 2
One Supervisor for Soil & Water Conservation District 4
Presently, there is no access to the Rice County Property Tax and Elections Department within the Rice County Government Services Building. Anyone wishing to submit in person an Affidavit of Candidacy may still do so by calling Rice County Property Tax and Elections Department at 507-332-6104 during filing period to schedule an appointment.