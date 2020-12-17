The Twin Cities’ oldest boys choir, the Minnesota Boychoir, will showcase a free virtual winter concert, “Holiday Cheer with the Minnesota Boychoir,” at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20. The program will air on the Boychoir’s YouTube channel.
Performances will showcase new music by current members, which were rehearsed and recorded virtually. The concert will also showcase favorite videos from winter concerts past. Listen for featured compositions by Lowell Prescott, Todd Price, Tom Shelton, PINKZEBRA, and a rousing arrangement of "We Need a Little Christmas."
“Holiday Cheer with the Minnesota Boychoir” is free to watch and will be available on demand on the Boychoir’s YouTube channel.