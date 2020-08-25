Adult Book Club — from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. The club will meet in person in the prairie to discuss the book of the month. In August, read and discuss “Braiding Sweetgrass Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. In the case of inclement weather, participants will be emailed a meeting link.
Free and open to adults. Pre-registration is required for this program.
Stewardship Days: Are You Feeling Squirrelly? — from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 and Friday, Aug. 28. Join River Bend Staff and channel your inner squirrel as you make your way around the nature center collecting acorns. These acorns will be planted at other locations throughout the nature center to increase and enhance native hardwood forest species. Fun for all ages. Wear pants and close-toed shoes and bring a water bottle.
Free and open to ages 8 and up. Pre-registration is required for the program by the day before.
39th annual River Bend Ramble: 'A Ramble like Never Before' — week-long fundraising event from Sept. 19-26. A $50 ticket includes a pancake lunch to go from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19; a virtual River Bend tour and admission to River Bend Scavenger Hunt on Sunday, Sept. 20; virtual nature trivia with prizes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22; an hour walk/ride and learn with a naturalist from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, admission to Music on the Prairie: Little Chicago at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 and the virtual main event which includes a live auction, Fund A Need and wine/beer raffle and hear stories of nature connection and the impact of RBNC in the community from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. RSVP online at by Sept. 4 at rbnc.org/ramble.
Ramble is River Bend’s largest fundraiser supporting the organization’s mission. During the past few months, people have flocked to River Bend Nature Center to escape the stress and uncertainty of the times. Visitors are discovering and rediscovering how important RBNC is to individuals, families, the community and the planet. River Bend Nature Center has been here for over 40 years because of those interested and their help is critical at this time.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.