The free program “Profitable Farming Practices That Protect Drinking Water” takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Rice County Extension Building, 1900 Fairground Drive #17, Faribault.
A press release states one challenge facing cities in Minnesota is how to keep drinking water safe from nitrate contamination. That’s why the Cannon River Watershed Partnership, Rice SWCD, Minnesota Extension and the city of Faribault are working together to help farmers implement farming practices that protect drinking water and the farmer’s bottom line.
Topics include information on row width studies, soil health and a panel discussion with Rice County farmers Mike Ludwig, Tim Little, and other local farmers about their experiences planting cover crops and using no-till/ strip-till practices while staying profitable.
The release states to register, visit crwp.net/events or call Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408 or CRWP at 507-786-3913. Please RSVP by Nov. 27 for an accurate lunch order. This event is sponsored by the city of Faribault.