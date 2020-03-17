At the recommendation of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Faribault Community Center, a Faribault Parks and Recreation facility, will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The closure will continue through March 31 or until the governor says otherwise.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, but please understand the important and vital role we can all play in the mitigation efforts," said Brad Phenow, city spokesman.
For those who are looking to continue exercising at home, center staff will work to provide digital options when requested.
Phenow also reminded residents that the city has more than 7 miles of trail, which will continue to be available to the public, and that they should continue to use the 6 foot social distancing guidelines while using the trails.