The city of Faribault is seeking feedback on the Hwy. 60 construction project.
The substantial project was not only large in its scope, but also on its impact to residents and business owners. Throughout the project, and for months leading up to the project, the city and its contractors put a large emphasize on communicating updates and detours to the greater public.
It's hoping residents will take the time to submit feedback on those communication methods below.
Find the feedback form at bit.ly/368sNJa.
Anyone with questions should contact Communications Coordinator Brad Phenow at 507-384-0516.