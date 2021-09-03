NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is offering a free online educational course that helps families and friends learn about mental illnesses, the brain, treatment, and resources to help a loved one living with a mental illness. Participants will also build communication skills, reduce stress, find support and discover the common stages of emotional responses when supporting someone with a mental illness. The Family to Family course meets weekly for 8 weeks. Classes start Sept. 13, Sept. 21 or Oct. 5.
For more information and registration, see “classes” at namimn.org, or contact Marilyn at mdornfeld@namimn.org or 651-497-6858.