Thursday, Jan. 27
Community Dinner•4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth, ages 18 and under eat free, adult meals for $3.50. Meals are not served on non-school days.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf• 5:30-7:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Pantry Food Shelf distribution
Burger Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street N.E,, Faribault. Made to order burgers, Philly cheese steak sandwiches and chicken strips. All with French fried potatoes or tater tots.
Friday, Jan. 28
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday February 4 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Al-Anon Family Group• 9-10 a.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Jan. 31
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday February 4 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.
Al-Anon Family Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). 334-3434
Lakelanders Men’s Chorus Rehearsal• 7-8:30 p.m., Fourth Avenue United Methodist, 219 4th Ave. NW, Faribault. Call 507-339-1615 for more info.
Tuesday, Feb. 01
Rice County Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. $21.22 donation requested. http://co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health.
Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Chicken Wings both bone-in and boneless with various Sauces.
Al-Anon Family Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave. N, Faribault (in rear of building). Adult children. 334-3434
Free Meal at The Community Café• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 NW 2nd Ave., Faribault. Baked chicken
Wednesday, Feb. 02
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 9:30-11 a.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing, household and hygiene items for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday February 4 from 12:30 to 2:30 PM.
Wednesday Wear• 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes for men, women, girls and boys, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. All items free, cash donations accepted. Donations accepted at this time (no baby equipment). Call 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143 with questions.
Overeaters Anonymous• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Thursday, Feb. 03
Community Dinner• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Jefferson Elementary School, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Open to all youth, ages 18 and under eat free, adult meals for $3.50. Meals are not served on non-school days.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 75 cent chicken wings.
Friday, Feb. 04
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Pantry Food Shelf distribution
Faribault American Legion Club Supper• 5-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Serving steak, shrimp, baked cod and chicken strips. All served with potatoes and salad. Children’s menu also available.
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.