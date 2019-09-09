The community Activity Circle resumes with a meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Court, Faribault. Fall decor is the activity, so bring your supplies and help will be provided in making a beautiful flower decor. Anyone with questions should contact Jan Miller at the church office, 334 6801.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments