The community Activity Circle resumes with a meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Court, Faribault. Fall decor is the activity, so bring your supplies and help will be provided in making a beautiful flower decor. Anyone with questions should contact Jan Miller at the church office, 334 6801.
Activity Circle resumes
- Suzanne Rook
- Updated
