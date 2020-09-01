September will be a great month for viewing the four bright planets, Saturn, Jupiter, Mars and Venus. Venus will be in the morning sky, while the other three planets can be seen in the evening sky.
Yellowish Saturn and Jupiter continue to shine together to the left of the teapot shaped constellation Sagittarius. Saturn is on the left and brighter Jupiter is on the right in the south sky as soon as the evening sky darkens.
Reddish Mars rises in the east evening sky about two hours after sunset as September begins, but rises less than an hour after sunset by months’ end. Mars gets brighter until it reaches its closest point to Earth on Oct. 6. By the end of September, Mars will be brighter than Jupiter. In less than a year, Mars has gone from being the 5th brightest planet in the sky to being the 2nd brightest planet. Mars starts September half as bright as Jupiter but ends it slightly brighter than Jupiter. Mars will be brighter than Jupiter for about a month. This is the closest Earth will be to Mars until the year 2035.
Extremely bright Venus rises in the east about 3 hours before sunrise and has moved one-third of the way up in the sky by dawn.
As you look directly overhead an hour after sunset, you can pick out the three bright stars Vega, Deneb, and Altair forming the Summer Triangle. The brightest of the trio is the blue-white star Vega in the constellation Lyra the Harp.
The bright orange star Arcturus is setting in the west as the evening sky darkens.
The Big Dipper can be seen “holding water” as you look northwest during the early evening. The Big Dipper will “hold water” in the early evenings until next Spring when it “pours it out”.
September Sky Events
• Sept. 4–6: Looking east in the evening sky around 11 p.m., reddish Mars is to the lower left of the Moon on Sept. 4. On Sept. 5, Mars is extremely close (just above) the Moon. On Sept. 6, Mars is to the upper right of the Moon.
• Sept. 13–14: Looking east in the morning sky an hour before sunrise, bright Venus is below the thin crescent Moon on Sept. 13. On Sept. 14, Venus is to the right of the crescent Moon.
• Sept. 22: Earth is at the fall equinox on Sept. 22nd, indicating the start of autumn.
• Sept. 24-25: Looking south in the early evening sky, Saturn, Jupiter and the Moon are together with Saturn on the left, bright Jupiter in the middle and the Moon on the right. On Sept. 25, the Moon is below Saturn with Jupiter to the right of Saturn.