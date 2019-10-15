AAUW Halloween breakfast helps to fund scholarships

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) hosts an Omelet Halloween Breakfast Benefit for Scholarships from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 27 at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. AAUW plans to provide $3,500 in scholarships for local women this year. During the breakfast, the Sons of the American Legion will prepare made-to-order omelets, breakfast potatoes, cheese sauce, coffee, juice and milk. There will also be an assortment of muffins to choose from and a chocolate bar treat. Adult pre-sale tickets are $9, $10 at the door. Children under 10 will be $6. Pre-sale tickets will be available until Oct. 25 at Hy-Vee, Fareway, State Bank of Faribault, the American Legion and from AAUW members. (Photo courtesy of Karen Rasmussen)

