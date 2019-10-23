Carl Holz and family to hold benefit at Elks Lodge Michelle Vlasak Michelle Vlasak Author email 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Attend the silent auction, raffles and enjoy meals provided by food trucks from 4 -8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Faribault Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N. The benefit is open to the public and will feature a live band from 7 to 11 p.m. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Michelle Vlasak Author email Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesHigh school friends open 'fun' new boutiqueJames T. "Beaner" MathewsReport: Solid structurally, Farmers Seed is ripe for reusePhyllis Faye StoryCharles “Charlie” Vincent TurnbullDemo of historic downtown building nearly completeStories shared, heard at 13th Annual Faribault Sports Hall of Fame Banquet and InductionBonnie MorrisCoworkers and friends, two Faribaultians launch new boutiqueMark "Cid" Choudek Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Oct 23 Women, Infants and Children Clinic Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Oct 23 St. Vincent de Paul Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Oct 23 Faribault Rotary Club Meeting Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Oct 23 Wednesday Wear Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Oct 23 Tutoring for adults Wed, Oct 23, 2019 Around the Web Jenna Dewan's daughter monitors her diet Mizzou's wait continues, but Odom expected NCAA ruling on appeal by now Weekly adjustments make Badgers' offense more diverse, difficult to defend Target Ushers in the Holiday Season with Enhanced Guest Service, America's Fastest-Growing Loyalty Program and Expanded Same-Day Fulfillment Options Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists