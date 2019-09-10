The Big Cheese Society is a group of caring community members who gather quarterly to hear from those involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters. The next gathering is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Cheese Cave, 318 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
This is a chance for individuals to see exactly how Big Brothers Big Sisters impacts the children of Southern Minnesota, straight from a Big & Little. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join us at our quarterly gatherings of the Big Cheese Society to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine, appetizers, entertainment and good company. No RSVP necessary.
Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota at bbbsofsouthernmn.org.