The HOPE Center and Believet Canine Service Partners are recipients of gifts from PEO — a Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter AR of Faribault. Each Christmas, PEO stuffs little Christmas stockings with monetary gifts which are distributed locally.
Five wishes from the Giving Tree at the State Bank were filled through gifts for the HOPE Center which offers support to victims of domestic violence. A total of $630 was given to Believet for their work training exceptional rescued dogs to give physical, mental and emotional support for military veterans.
PEO is dedicated to providing grants, loans and scholarships for women through five major national and international projects. Cottey College in Nevada, Missouri has been owned, operated and supported by the PEO Sisterhood since 1927 providing female students a quality education, leadership opportunities and cultural experiences.
In Faribault, two scholarships are awarded to graduating senior girls at Faribault High School or Bethlehem Academy. These projects are scholarships are funded by three major fundraisers — a garage sale, fresh pecan sales and a community wide bunco party.