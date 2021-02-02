Until further notice, Semcac Senior Dining will not be serving a noon meal at Buckham West Senior Center. But an order may be called in and picked up instead. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Advance order is required by calling 332-7357 or 332-7680. Curbside pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.
Feb. 4 — Hot hamwich, marinated green beans, grapes, apple pie.
Feb. 5 — Beef pot roast and vegetables, waldorf gelatin salad, fresh orange.
Feb. 8 — Ham scalloped potatoes, dilled carrots, green salad, fruit cup.
Feb. 9 — Rosemary pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, spinach with vinegar, fresh banana.
Feb. 10 — MN hot dish, coleslaw, muffin with margarine, lemon bar.