The Cannon River Watershed Partnership is taking the Downstream Festival “On the Road” and the first stop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. This event is free and open to the public.
Attendees will have a chance to see films from Northfield, northern Minnesota, Hawaii, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. As well as learn about how to grow and brew Kernza® Beer, plastic addiction, planting for rain, and how a cartoon polar bear looks at climate change.
For more information, contact Kevin Strauss at kevin@crwp.net or at 507-786-3913.