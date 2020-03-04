Where Life Begins

The short film“Where Life Begins” — one of the films attendees have a chance to see — explores the sacred moments after the birth of a Gwich'in baby and the importance of protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for the future. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Strauss)

The Cannon River Watershed Partnership is taking the Downstream Festival “On the Road” and the first stop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St., Northfield. This event is free and open to the public. 

Attendees will have a chance to see films from Northfield, northern Minnesota, Hawaii, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. As well as learn about how to grow and brew Kernza® Beer, plastic addiction, planting for rain, and how a cartoon polar bear looks at climate change.

For more information, contact Kevin Strauss at kevin@crwp.net or at 507-786-3913.

Load comments