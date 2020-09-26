These days homeowners seem to be spending more time and money renovating their homes and landscaping. And if you’re upgrading your landscaping anyway, why not invest in something that looks beautiful and cleans up stormwater before it enters the Cannon River?
Rain gardens are specially designed gardens created to capture and hold rain water for up to 24 hours before it soaks into the ground. As the water soaks into the soil, native plants and soil organisms remove chemicals, fertilizers, and other pollutants from the water. Once installed, maintaining a rain garden is fairly easy, taking no more time than a similar-sized patch of lawn.
Some of the best rain garden plants are native grasses and wildflowers with deep root systems.
These perennial plants come back year after year, are low-maintenance and drought-resistant, once established. Rain gardens are also magnets for butterflies, hummingbirds and other pollinator species.
What’s more, the city of Northfield and Dakota County will reimburse homeowners for part of the cost of installing a rain garden.
“The City of Northfield encourages residents to plant rain gardens and native plants on their property because it can help treat stormwater runoff generated from their property and it can be an educational tool for the neighborhood,” said city of Northfield Water Quality Technician Cole Johnson. “The rain gardens provide a dual benefit of stormwater treatment and aesthetically pleasing landscaping that may interest other area residents to plant a rain garden.”
Want to learn more about how to plan, plant, and maintain a rain garden, then you’re in luck!
You can register for the Free “Plant a Rain Garden” Class through Northfield Community Education. The class is Thursday, Oct. 1, 6 to 9 p.m. at Northfield High School, H124.
You’ll learn where to put a rain garden, how to choose the right plants, and what city and county cost-share programs exist to help you pay for the rain garden.
As of press time, this is an in-person class where participants will wear masks and physically distance. If the Northfield School District decides that in-person events are no longer safe, we will shift this to an online Zoom class. This class is sponsored by the city of Northfield and Cannon River Watershed Partnership (CRWP).
To register, visit northfield.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/home and search for “rain garden” or use a browser to search for “Northfield Rain Garden Class.”