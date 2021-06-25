Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is partnering with the Department of Health, Metro Transit and the Metropolitan Council to staff a fleet of mobile vaccination clinics to make access to the COVID-19 vaccine easier and more equitable for Minnesotans. More than 700 Blue Cross associates have volunteered to staff these buses throughout the spring and summer as they travel across the state.
On Monday, June 28, one of the buses will visit the Cannon River Mobile Home Park in Faribault (1407 Hulett Ave.) Blue Cross and Blue Shield volunteers will be administering first doses of the Moderna vaccine to people in this community ages 18 and older. The clinic will be operating from 3 to 7 p.m. on the 28th.
This will be Blue Cross and Blue Sheild's first visit to the Faribault area with the mobile vaccine bus, and since this is a Moderna clinic, the bus will make a return visit in a few weeks to administer second doses.