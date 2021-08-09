Julia Bianchini, Samuel T Plunkett and Joseph Z Stegman, all of Faribault, were named to the University of Minnesota Duluth spring 2021 dean's list.
Students on the dean's list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Premium digital subscription
✓ Complete access to southernmin.com on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ E-Editions of ALL print editions
✓ Cancel anytime
✓ Digital access on your desktop, tablet and phone
✓ Faribault Daily News E-Edition
✓ Cancel anytime
Julia Bianchini, Samuel T Plunkett and Joseph Z Stegman, all of Faribault, were named to the University of Minnesota Duluth spring 2021 dean's list.
Students on the dean's list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher.