Those who wish to register as recipients of the 2020 Toys for Tots Campaign must do so by Monday, Nov. 30. Eligible recipients must live in Rice County and either be on assistance from Rice County Social Services; have a child enrolled in the Three Rivers Head Start Program; or be on the WIC Program. All other requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
To register, volunteer or submit a donation, visit faribault-mn.toysfortots.org. Contact the Toys for Tots coordinator at 507-210-2573 or the assistant coordinator at 507-339-5437 with any questions.