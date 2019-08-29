Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary meets Sept. 3 Suzanne Rook Suzanne Rook 23 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The next Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3. The group, which meets at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault, is celebrating its 49th year. The meeting is open to all members. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzanne Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesReports say stolen Hy-Vee account information being soldThomas 'Tom' McDonoughMexican authorities arrest Minnesota man charged with killing parentsSnow days will no longer stop lessons at Faribault schoolsWhat does the new left lane law mean?Judge dismisses lawsuit over Carleton College’s response to reported rapesGetting to know Faribault: Teachers tour downtownRobert A. 'Bob' VoegeleVicki M. SavoieKenyon cops' Garage of Goodness is no longer Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Aug 29 Red Cross Blood Drive Thu, Aug 29, 2019 Aug 29 Baby Stop Thu, Aug 29, 2019 Aug 29 $1 million celebration Thu, Aug 29, 2019 Aug 29 Burger and wings night Thu, Aug 29, 2019 Aug 29 Bingo Thu, Aug 29, 2019 Around the Web Brewers in must-win mode heading into three-game series vs. Cubs at Wrigley Field AK Concerts: Upcoming Music Shows in Alaska Rihanna loves challenging men in business Jennifer Lopez: Women shouldn't fear getting older Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists