The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation Centennial book “100 years and growing…The People of the Minnesota Farm Bureau” was unveiled at the MFBF Annual Meeting Nov. 22.
MFBF dedicates this history book to its county Farm Bureaus and the members and leaders who had the vision to be an advocate for agriculture driven by the beliefs and policies of our members during its first 100 years.
Carolyn Van Loh wrote the 90-year history book “Strong Roots - The People of the Minnesota Farm Bureau” and the “100 years and growing… The People of the Minnesota Farm Bureau.”
Hard copies of the centennial book are available for $32 at fbmn.org/centennial-book or by emailing info@fbmn.org. A pdf copy of the book is also available at fbmn.org/centennial-book. See more history facts at fbmn.org/centennial.