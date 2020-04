Faribault firefighter Chris Bauer delivers some of the 750 homemade cloth masks donated Saturday to an employee at Ivy Hills Senior Living facility as part of a statewide homemade mask drive. Firefighters delivered masks to five other long-term facilities Monday and were planning to deliver more Tuesday. The remainder will be put into Rice County donation management pool of PPE for anyone in the county to benefit from. All masks will have a home by the middle of the week, said Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. "I was amazed by the quality and creativity that people put into these masks," said Dienst.