This year, the Minnesota Pork Board awarded five $1,000 scholarships to young people pursuing careers in agricultural business, agricultural education, agricultural engineering, agronomy, animal science, animal physiology, environmental sciences, nutrition, livestock reproduction, large animal veterinary medicine, and other related fields.
2020 recipients included Kyra Flom of Faribault and Mikayla Spinler of Morristown.
Flom is a senior this fall at the University of Minnesota, double majoring in animal science and agriculture communication and marketing. She is a past intern with the Minnesota Pork Board and currently works at the Andrew Boss Lab of Meat Science in the processing and marketing of livestock sectors.
Flom has a strong passion for the future of the agriculture industry with a specific interest in being an agriculture communicator. After graduation, she hopes to land a career in communications working for a Minnesota pig farm or another agriculture company. As an advocate for the industry, Flom understands the importance of meeting consumers' needs and communicating farming techniques so the public understands why farmers take the actions they do in order to care for their land and livestock. Telling the story of agriculture to the public so they can trust the people who produce their food is her ultimate goal, along with helping to bridge the gap between producers and consumers.
Spinler is a senior at Iowa State University, majoring in animal science with a minor in agronomy. This summer she was a research intern with Iowa Pork Inudstry Center based out of Ames, Iowa, where she worked on research projects with professors from Iowa State, Purdue and Kansas State.
She is a past intern at Christensen Farms and Ag Partners. Spinler grew up in rural Minnesota where she was active in FFA and 4-H while showing livestock. After graduation, Spinler plans on attending graduate school to study monogastric nutrition. Her goal is to become a swine nutritionist and work for a feed nutrition company formulating swine rations. Spinler's passion lies n providing producers a high quality, safe and sustainable product to feed and nourish a growing world population.