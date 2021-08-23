South Central College is partnering with the Nicollet and Rice County Public Health departments to host free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics. The clinics are open to the general public.
“We encourage everyone who is able to do so to get vaccinated and we want to make it easy for our students and employees to get it done,” said South Central College President Annette Parker. “We are also pleased to open up these Clinics to anyone else in the community who is interested as well.”
SCC’s free vaccination clinics will be held on each of its campuses as follows:
The clinic at SCC’s North Mankato Campus located at 1920 Lee Boulevard will held in the D Lounge (D105) from 2-4 p.m. Thursday. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, which is available to anyone 18 years or older, will be administered. No appointments are needed for this Walk-up Clinic. Additional information is available from Nicollet County Public Health at co.nicollet.mn.us/809/COVID-19-Vaccine.
The clinic at SCC’s Faribault Campus located at 1225 Third St. SW will be held in the Events Center (A105) on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for those 12 years and older (1st and 2nd doses available) and Johnson & Johnson Single Dose Vaccine will be an option for those 18 years or older. Preregistration with Rice County Public Health is encouraged at co.rice.mn.us/528/GET-VACCINATED-COVID-19 with walk-ins also available.
In addition to the clinics, South Central College is also helping to protect the health of its students, employees and visitors by adhering to face covering requirements, based on CDC guidance for masking indoors in regions with substantial to high levels of COVID-19 transmission such as Nicollet and Rice counties where the college’s campuses are located. The college is also requiring 3 foot social distancing in its classrooms, with social distancing also encouraged throughout other areas whenever possible.
“South Central College was fortunate last year to have relatively low instances of COVID-19 compared to similar institutions,” said Parker. “While the precautions we have had to put into place have sometimes been challenging, they have all been necessary, and we truly appreciate our students’ and employees’ willingness to take the steps necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. This commitment to protecting one another is just one example of the caring community we have here at South Central College.”