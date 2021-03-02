District One Hospital Auxiliary donated $2,976 to the hospital to purchase seven portable suction machines. These machines will go on the crash carts around the hospital, making deep suction available even when an outlet is not nearby. Samantha Meyer, RN - Supervisor, raised the request to the Auxiliary Board. The Auxiliary raised these funds through various sales and programs they provided to the public.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer or Auxiliary member at the hospital are encouraged to call Barb at 507-497-3527.