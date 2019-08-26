River Bend Nature Center has planned Hike and Hygge from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Slow your Saturday morning down while enjoying some outdoor activity with old or new friends. Pronounced Hue-ga, hygge is a Danish concept of creating time and space for all things comforting. Join us for an easy group hike around River Bend with a naturalist, then take time for some hygge before you leave- cool drinks, unhurried conversation, or a good book.
This free program is open to all ages. Pre-registration is requested, but not required.
For more information or to register for any River Bend program, call 507.332.7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.
School’s Out Adventure Days
School’s Out Adventure Days are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; Thursday, Oct. 17; Friday, Oct. 18; and Monday, Nov. 4. Optional childcare is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
School is Out Adventure Days are day-long camps open to kindergarten through fifth-grade students on days when school’s not in session, but the craving for adventure and exploration is strong! River Bend’s team of naturalists will provide opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities to interact with, discover, and understand nature. Students should come prepared to spend a portion of the day outside. Bring appropriate outdoor gear. Bring a lunch and any snacks needed to get through a full day of high activity.
Wednesday, Oct. 16 (MEA break) - Kids in the Wild
Wild out at River Bend! Learn about some wild animals that call this place their home and then see if you could survive in the wild.
Thursday, Oct. 17 (MEA break) - Spinning in Circles
Circles are all around us at River Bend. Catch animals at different stages of their life cycles, experience how energy is circled through the ecosystem, play circle games, and have lots more fun with hula hoops, balls, and wheels.
Friday, Oct. 18 (MEA break) - A Little Dirt Won't Hurt
Get digging and discover the world that's underground. Collect and investigate insects, worms, millipedes, and the soil that keeps everything alive. Become an archaeologist and dig up fossils that tell the story of the past.
Monday, Nov. 4 - Animal Antics
Animals can have some crazy behaviors. Learn how scientists observe these behaviors and get some practice of your own.
Adventure Day fee is $50 per child ($40 for River Bend members) with optional before and after childcare for an additional $10 per child.
Registration is for each date individually. Pre-registration is required for these programs a week before the date of the program.