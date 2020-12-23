Anne Marie Leland, the director of community education for Faribault Public Schools, finished her Doctor of Education degree last March but due to the pandemic, had to wait until December to officially participate in the formal graduation ceremony.
The online ceremony conducted by Minnesota State University, Moorhead included all bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees conferred through the MSUM College of Education through 2020. The ceremony included all the usual pomp and circumstance complete with graduation speeches, awards, music and revelry. Outside audiences were able to link in to cheer for their favorite graduate.
Leland earned her doctorate in education leadership after completing her dissertation on parent and family engagement of the Somali population in Faribault Public Schools. Her dissertation revealed several barriers that Somali parents expressed with regard to interacting fully and productively with their children’s schools and their children’s learning at home. Through her research, many of the difficulties that Somali parents conveyed were able to be addressed through the Faribault Community School and through staff and parent trainings.
“I was fortunate to have the full support of the FPS administration and Board, and the wonderful cooperation of the Somali community. My research featured a theme of social justice and equity and has enlightened both district staff and Somali parents as to ways that Somali parents can become full partners with the schools in their children’s education," Leland said.