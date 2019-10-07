River Bend Nature Center holds two Girl Scout Badge days, Oct. 12 and 19.
Hiker, Oct. 12, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Earn your hiking badge. Learn about River Bend’s trails, how to read a map, what to pack, and what you might find on your hike. Then hit the trails with a naturalist to play some trail games and learn about plants and animals you see.
Outdoor Art Creator, Oct. 12, 1-3 p.m.
Use nature as your inspiration as we create art! Create a nature journal with pictures, colors, or written descriptions of what you find. Create leaf rubbings, drawings, and play nature games outside.
Archery, Oct. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Come shoot archery at River Bend. Learn all about the parts of a bow and arrow, range commands, then take to the range for some practice. Finally, play some archery games in a friendly competition.
The fee for each badge is $16 per student. Pre-registration is required. Registration is through the Girl Scouts River Valleys. For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org/scouts.