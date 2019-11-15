One challenge facing cities in Minnesota is how to keep their drinking water safe from nitrate contamination.
That’s why the Cannon River Watershed Partnership, Rice Soil and Water Conservation District, Minnesota Extension, and the City of Faribault are working together to help farmers implement farming practices that protect both drinking water and the farmer’s bottom line.
The program “Profitable Farming Practices That Protect Drinking Water” takes place from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Rice County Extension Building, 1900 Fairground Drive #17, Faribault.
Topics include information on row width studies, soil health, and a panel discussion with Rice County farmers Mike Ludwig and Tim Little, and other local farmers about their experiences planting cover crops and using no-till/ strip-till practices while staying profitable.
Register for this free event at www.crwp.net/events or call Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408 or CRWP at 507-786-3913. RSVP by Nov. 27 so we know how much lunch to order. This event is sponsored by the city of Faribault.