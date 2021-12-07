Get-togethers usually include food. Laying food out on a buffet table is a popular way to serve food at gatherings. But serving food this way can contribute to foodborne illnesses. To protect your guests from foodborne illnesses, follow these tips:
Keep hands, kitchen, dishes and utensils clean
• Wash your hands constantly during preparation, serving and cleanup.
• Keep your kitchen, dishes and utensils clean.
• Be sure your serving dishes are clean.
• Do not serve food on plates that previously held raw meat or poultry.
Cook food thoroughly
• Cook roast beef, pork, veal and lamb to at least 145 degrees F for medium rare and 160 F for medium well done; let stand/rest for three minutes before serving.
• Cook poultry to 165 F or higher.
• Any foods created from ground meat or hamburger should be cooked to 160 F.
Serving tips
• Serve foods in several small dishes or platters rather than on huge platters.
• Keep the rest of the food in your oven (set at 200-250 F) or cold in the refrigerator until serving. This way, the foods will be kept at safe temperatures for a longer period of time.
• Replace empty small platters with clean dishes rather than add fresh food to a dish that already had food in it. Remember: Many unwashed hands have been taking food from these dishes and the food has been sitting out at room temperature.
Two-hour Rule
• Food should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours. Throw out anything left out for two hours or more.
• Keep hot food hot and cold food cold
• Keep hot foods at 140 F or warmer
• Use chafing dishes, warming trays or slow cookers to keep hot foods hot on the buffet table.
• Keep the covers on the hot food dishes to keep the heat inside the dish.
• Keep cold food at 40 F or colder
• Nest dishes in bowls of ice to keep foods cold.
• Otherwise, use smaller serving platters and replace them often.
Clean up after your party
• Use soap and water to wash the countertops, tables and the refrigerator door handle (one of the dirtiest spots in a busy kitchen).
• Follow up with a sanitizing solution (1 teaspoon bleach to 1 quart of water) after washing and rinsing off the suds. Spray solution on the clean surfaces and air-dry.
• Leftover food safety
• Refrigerate or freeze leftovers within two hours of serving.
• Throw out foods left on your buffet table longer than two hours.
• Eat your leftovers within three to four days.
• Freeze foods for longer storage.
• Reheat leftovers to 165 F.
• When reheating in the microwave:
- Use a food thermometer to ensure food is reheated enough to kill bacteria.
- Let heated, covered food sit for two minutes before eating to let the heat distribute throughout. Microwave ovens heat unevenly.
Resources
USDA Foodsafety.gov