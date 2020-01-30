South Central Service Cooperative announces a regional contest for Poetry Out Loud at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Northfield Arts Guild Theater.
Local students from Arcadia Charter and Faribault Public schools are scheduled to participate.
The winner of this competition will advance to the Minnesota State Poetry Out Loud contest. The state champion will advance to the Poetry Out Loud national finals on April 28–29 in Washington, D.C., where $50,000 in awards and school stipends will be distributed. Isabella Callery from Northfield is the current reigning national champion.
The event is free and open to the public. The state event will be held Feb. 25 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.