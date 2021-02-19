Open skate sessions at the Faribault Ice Arena for February/March are as follows:
Sun Feb. 28 — 6-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat March 6 — 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m.
Sun March 7 — 6.-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat March 13 — 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m.
Sun March 14 — 6-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Mon March 15 — 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m.
Tues March 16 — 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m.
Wed March 17 — 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m.
Thur March 18 — 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m.
Fri March 19 — 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m.
Sat March 20 — 12:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m.
Sun March 21 — 6-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Sat March 27 1— 2:30-1:45 p.m. or 2:15-3:30 p.m.
Sun March 28 — 6-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Skaters must preregister to secure a spot on the ice. We are limited to 50 skaters on the ice. Call 334-2064 to book a time slot.
Skates are disinfected between each use. Rules are posted at the Ice Arena.
Cost is $3 per person or $10 per family. Punch cards with 18 punches that can be purchased at the Community Center for $48.32. Skate rentals available at the arena for $3/pair.