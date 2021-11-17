This past summer, Bethlehem Academy student Thelma Santarrosa received a sponsorship from Rochester Commercial Banks, an association of 12 banks, to participate in a virtual business, career, and financial literacy camp, Minnesota Business Venture.
The program is developed and organized by BestPrep, a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to preparing students to be college-prepared, work-ready, and career-bound. MBV, which just celebrated its 40th year, is typically a week-long, in-person camp but transitioned to a four-day virtual platform this summer. More than 200 high school students from 87 schools attended one of two July sessions.
Students worked in small teams or “companies” to create a fictitious product and business plan that was presented at the end of the session. While the proposals were theoretical, the ideas presented were meant to be a realistic representation of how companies run their businesses. Students in each company were mentored and guided throughout the week by professionals from local companies.
The students engaged in other activities throughout the week, with projects being organized by day in a thematic approach, including Dare to Dream Day, Financial Freedom Day, Career Day, and Empowerment Day. Virtual activities included guest keynote speakers, scavenger hunts, and mock interviews. Each day ended with a Q&A session with local celebrities, including musical artist Dessa, Minnesota Twins first base coach Tommy Watkins and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.