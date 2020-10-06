Families can now sign up to receive toys, businesses can apply to be a toy drop-off site and volunteers can sign up to help with the 2020 Toys for Tots campaign online at faribault-mn.toysfortots.org.
The deadline to sign up to receive toys is Nov. 30, 2020. All requests to receive toys for their children must be received and postmarked by midnight on Nov. 30.
For further information or assistance either call Scott Eitel at 507-210-2573 or Douglas Truman at 507-339-5437. Due to COVID-19 there are major changes in the program for distribution of the toys.